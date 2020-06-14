Shook Picked Up By Brewers As A Free Agent

University of South Carolina redshirt junior righthanded pitcher TJ Shook has signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon (June 14). Shook joins Graham Lawson in signing free-agent deals with Major League Baseball clubs this afternoon.

Shook, a native of Columbia, S.C., made six appearances for the Gamecocks, striking out 16 batters in 8.2 innings pitched to go along with a 2.08 ERA and a pair of saves. Shook held opponents to a .107 batting average and struck out five in two innings of work to earn a save vs. UNF (Feb. 25). He had three strikeouts in a win over Clemson on Feb. 29 and picked up a save in a win over Furman (March 3). In his Carolina career, Shook was 6-1 with a 3.04 ERA and three saves with 92 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.

Shook and Lawson, who signed this morning with the Chicago Cubs, join Carmen Mlodzinski, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st pick of the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.