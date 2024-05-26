South Carolina Gamecocks Projected to Be In North Carolina Regional
With the NCAA Regionals set to begin this week, we take a look at the projected landing spot for the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks have wrapped up their 2024 SEC Slate ahead of their presumed NCAA Regional tournament selection. Their final SEC contest was an extre-innings loss to the LSU Tigers, now they await their location for their NCAA Tournament fate.
D1baseball has released their projections for the upcoming NCAA Tournament. South Carolina currently holds an RPI of 20, and they are projected to be a No. 2 see in the North Carolina regional.
North Carolina Projected Regional:
No. 1 North Carolina
No. 2 South Carolina
No. 3 UNC Wilmington
No. 4 Sacred Heart
It was an up and down year in the conference for the Gamecocks, a (13-17) in conference record shows as much. However, according to head coach Mark Kingston, that's merely a byproduct of the league itself being so tough and everyone has a chance to make it to Omaha.
"I'll just go ahead and say in my opinion, every team in our league that gets to the regionals will have a chance to go to Omaha. I don't think there's any question about that. So it's going to be a matter of who gets good draws, who's in a spot where they're playing hot against teams that maybe are not quite as hot, but every team in our league that gets to a regional will have a chance to go to Omaha."
