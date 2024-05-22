FINAL: Cole Messina's Bat, All-Hands-On-Deck Pitching Approach Boosts Gamecocks In Upset Win Over Arkansas
South Carolina's baseball team came into their second-round matchup against the No. 2 seed Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament on Thursday looking to advance to the winners' bracket for just the second time in program history (the other time being back in 2004). A herculean effort at the plate from junior catcher Cole Messina and valiant efforts from some of the Gamecocks' top arms on the pitching staff made it happen, as Carolina upset the Hogs 6-5.
South Carolina didn't wait long to get a run on the board, and 2 two-out walks drawn by Blake Jackson and Cole Messina would be followed up by a Parker Noland single to bring Jackson home and make it 1-0 in the top of the first. Arkansas would respond in the bottom of the second inning, with a single, groundout, and another single leading to them notching things at 1 apiece. However, the Gamecocks would get the run back in the following half-inning via an RBI-single from Messina, who we'll talk about a lot more here in a minute.
After going through the first three innings allowing minimal damage, Carolina starter Eli Jones would find himself in trouble in the top of the fourth inning, after misfiring on a throw to second baseman Parker Noland that would've led to a surefire double play, instead left runners on the corners with no outs. Ty Good would come on in relief of Jones, and allow a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring a run, but would get out of the inning afterward.
In the top of the fifth, Cole would come up to bat after Jackson was hit by a pitch, and nail a two-run homer to centerfield, putting the Gamecocks back out in front. Good would have a clean inning in the fifth and sixth innings, but would run into trouble in the seventh, giving up two leadoff singles. Garrett Gainey would come out of the bullpen to try and keep Arkansas away from home plate, but would allow two runs to score off a double to center field and deep flyout to right field.
With the game tied at 4 in the top of the ninth, Messina would come up and repeat what he did in the fifth, hitting a two-run home run to center, leading to a South Carolina victory. The Gamecocks will play the LSU Tigers in the winners' bracket on Thursday night.
