Baseball's Recruiting Class Ranked No. 8 in the Country by Collegiate Baseball

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina baseball's recruiting class has been ranked No. 8 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Friday morning.

South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in CB's top-25 list while the conference has five of the top 10 classes. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.

This is the second year in a row the Gamecocks' class is ranked in the top 10. Last year's class was No. 3 by the publication.

Miami Fla. had the top-ranked class, followed by Vanderbilt, LSU, Arizona, Florida.

Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.

2020 NCAA Div. I Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America

1. Miami (Fla.)

2. Vanderbilt

3. LSU

4. Arizona

5. Florida

6. UCLA

7. Texas

8. South Carolina

9. Arkansas

10. Arizona State

11. Mississippi State

12. Florida State

13. TCU

14. Texas Tech

15. Georgia Tech

16. Georgia

17. North Carolina

18. Ole Miss

19. Auburn

20. Virginia

21. Louisville

22. Oklahoma

23. Oklahoma State

24. Houston

25. Tennessee

26. Stanford

27. Southern Cal

28. Clemson

29. Washington State

30. Duke

31. Florida International

32. Wake Forest

33. Missouri

34. San Diego

35. East Carolina

36. Michigan

37. Kentucky

38. Texas A&M

39. Oregon

40. N.C. State

Baseball

