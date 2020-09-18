Baseball's Recruiting Class Ranked No. 8 in the Country by Collegiate Baseball
University of South Carolina Athletics
South Carolina baseball's recruiting class has been ranked No. 8 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced Friday morning.
South Carolina is one of 10 schools from the Southeastern Conference in CB's top-25 list while the conference has five of the top 10 classes. The 18-man recruiting class features six student-athletes (Alek Boychuk, Magdiel Cotto, Jackson Phipps, Will Sanders, Josh Shuler and Jalen Vasquez) that were in Baseball America's Top 500 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft and had Brandon Fields on the list before he declared that he was coming to school.
This is the second year in a row the Gamecocks' class is ranked in the top 10. Last year's class was No. 3 by the publication.
Miami Fla. had the top-ranked class, followed by Vanderbilt, LSU, Arizona, Florida.
Carolina is coming off a 12-4 season in 2020 that was cut short due to COVID-19.
2020 NCAA Div. I Top-25 Recruiting Rankings by Baseball America
1. Miami (Fla.)
2. Vanderbilt
3. LSU
4. Arizona
5. Florida
6. UCLA
7. Texas
8. South Carolina
9. Arkansas
10. Arizona State
11. Mississippi State
12. Florida State
13. TCU
14. Texas Tech
15. Georgia Tech
16. Georgia
17. North Carolina
18. Ole Miss
19. Auburn
20. Virginia
21. Louisville
22. Oklahoma
23. Oklahoma State
24. Houston
25. Tennessee
26. Stanford
27. Southern Cal
28. Clemson
29. Washington State
30. Duke
31. Florida International
32. Wake Forest
33. Missouri
34. San Diego
35. East Carolina
36. Michigan
37. Kentucky
38. Texas A&M
39. Oregon
40. N.C. State