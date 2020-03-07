Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

The University of South Carolina baseball team's bullpen did not allow a hit for the second consecutive game and the Gamecock offense had a pair of four-run frames as Carolina defeated Cornell, 10-2, Friday night at Founders Park.

Cornell scored both of its runs in the second, but the Gamecocks bounced back with four unearned runs in the bottom of that frame. Colin Burgess brought in two runs on a three-base error by the Big Red centerfielder. Jeff Heinrich and Noah Myers each had RBI's in the inning.

Wes Clarke belted his seventh home run of the season in the fifth to make it 6-2. The Gamecocks then scored four more runs in the sixth as Myers, Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster each drove in a run.

Carmen Mlodzinski earned the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing six hits and one earned run with five walks in 5.1 innings pitched. The quartet of Daniel Lloyd, Julian Bosnic, Trey Tujetsch and Brett Thomas did not allow a hit and each pitcher struck out two batters.

At the plate, Dallas Beaver and Heinrich had two hits apiece, while Myers and Clarke drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

The bullpen has now gone 12.2 consecutive innings without allowing a hit, going back to the first batter in the eighth in Sunday's game against Clemson.

Clarke now leads the team in home runs (7) and RBI (19).

Mlodzinski lowered his ERA to 2.84 and is tied for the team lead with 22 strikeouts.

Carolina and Cornell met on the diamond for the first time since 1972.