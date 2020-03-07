GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Baseball Defeats Cornell on a Blustery Day at Founders Park

University of South Carolina Athletics

The University of South Carolina baseball team's bullpen did not allow a hit for the second consecutive game and the Gamecock offense had a pair of four-run frames as Carolina defeated Cornell, 10-2, Friday night at Founders Park.

Cornell scored both of its runs in the second, but the Gamecocks bounced back with four unearned runs in the bottom of that frame. Colin Burgess brought in two runs on a three-base error by the Big Red centerfielder. Jeff Heinrich and Noah Myers each had RBI's in the inning.

Wes Clarke belted his seventh home run of the season in the fifth to make it 6-2. The Gamecocks then scored four more runs in the sixth as Myers, Braylen Wimmer and Andrew Eyster each drove in a run.

Carmen Mlodzinski earned the win on the mound, striking out five and allowing six hits and one earned run with five walks in 5.1 innings pitched. The quartet of Daniel Lloyd, Julian Bosnic, Trey Tujetsch and Brett Thomas did not allow a hit and each pitcher struck out two batters.

At the plate, Dallas Beaver and Heinrich had two hits apiece, while Myers and Clarke drove in a pair.

POSTGAME NOTES

The bullpen has now gone 12.2 consecutive innings without allowing a hit, going back to the first batter in the eighth in Sunday's game against Clemson.

Clarke now leads the team in home runs (7) and RBI (19).

Mlodzinski lowered his ERA to 2.84 and is tied for the team lead with 22 strikeouts.

Carolina and Cornell met on the diamond for the first time since 1972.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arkansas Mounts Massive Comeback; Will Face Gamecocks in SEC Semis

Arkansas erased a double digits deficit to defeat Texas A&M and will face South Carolina in semifinals of SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock energizes South Carolina in win over Georgia

The Gamecocks has some rust early on after a few days off, but the bench gave them the jumpstart they needed in the 89-56.

Chaunte'l Powell

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

In February South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere stepped away to represent Canada and helped the national team qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks To Face Georgia in SEC Tournament

After a double bye, South Carolina will take on Georgia in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Chaunte'l Powell

Mike Bobo Talks Early Progress As Well As Offensive Identity

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke on Thursday about his team's progress do far as well as what he would like their offensive identity to be.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Everybody

The Gamecocks find themselves in the midst of a battle for an SEC Championship as well as one for respect from the rest of the nation.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Mikayla Robinson Named to USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team

The 28-woman gold roster will train in California this July.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Will Muschamp talks adjusting to the new normal after NCAA rule changes

Will Muschamp gave his perspective on how coaches have to approach the game in the midst of NCAA rule changes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Kotsar Leads South Carolina Over Mississippi State 83-71

Kotsar finished with 20 on his Senior Night to lead the way for the Gamecocks.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks Dominate SEC Coaches' Awards

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and four of her player earned SEC honors.

University of South Carolina Athletics