Baseball Falls to Clemson in Series Opener

The Clemson pitching staff allowed just one hit and the Tiger offense had three two-run home runs in a 7-1 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (Feb. 28) at Founders Park.

The game was knotted at zeroes after three innings, but the Tigers put up a two-spot in the next three innings. Homers from Dylan Brewer (fourth), Davis Sharpe (fifth) and Kier Meredith (sixth) put Clemson up 6-0. The Tigers added a run in the seventh on a Bryar Hawkins RBI triple.

Caroilna was hitless through the first eight innings. Brady Allen led off the ninth with a solo home run into the visitor's bullpen, ending the no-hit bid and shutout on one pitch.

Clemson's Sam Weatherly struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work to earn the win. Meredith went 4-for-5 to lead Clemson's offense.

The Gamecocks' Carmen Mlodzinski was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs and 10 hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings of work. Cam Tringali and Trey Tujetsch each had a pair of strikeouts in an inning's work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Attendace was 8,242, the first sellout of the season and the 55th all-time at Founders Park.

Allen's home run was the 11th by the Gamecocks this season.

Mlodzinski now has 17 strikeouts on the season.

Carolina falls at home in the Clemson series for the first time since 2017.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Clemson move the series to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Saturday,