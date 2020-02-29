GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Baseball Falls to Clemson in Series Opener

University of South Carolina Athletics

The Clemson pitching staff allowed just one hit and the Tiger offense had three two-run home runs in a 7-1 win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Friday night (Feb. 28) at Founders Park.

The game was knotted at zeroes after three innings, but the Tigers put up a two-spot in the next three innings. Homers from Dylan Brewer (fourth), Davis Sharpe (fifth) and Kier Meredith (sixth) put Clemson up 6-0. The Tigers added a run in the seventh on a Bryar Hawkins RBI triple.

Caroilna was hitless through the first eight innings. Brady Allen led off the ninth with a solo home run into the visitor's bullpen, ending the no-hit bid and shutout on one pitch.

Clemson's Sam Weatherly struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work to earn the win. Meredith went 4-for-5 to lead Clemson's offense.

The Gamecocks' Carmen Mlodzinski was tagged with the loss, allowing six runs and 10 hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings of work. Cam Tringali and Trey Tujetsch each had a pair of strikeouts in an inning's work.

POSTGAME NOTES

Attendace was 8,242, the first sellout of the season and the 55th all-time at Founders Park.

Allen's home run was the 11th by the Gamecocks this season.

Mlodzinski now has 17 strikeouts on the season.

Carolina falls at home in the Clemson series for the first time since 2017.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Clemson move the series to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Saturday,

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Players evaluate one another at NFL Combine.

Chaunte'l Powell

Deontay Wilder has a message for fans after losing to Tyson Fury.

Chaunte'l Powell

Has South Carolina Done Enough to Make the Big Dance?

The Gamecocks have pulled off some impressive wins, including Wednesday's 94-90 victory over Georgia, but will it be enough come March?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Gamecocks Notch 22nd Straight Win at Florida

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16

University of South Carolina Athletics

Incoming South Carolina Freshman Rico Powers Jr. Talks Upcoming Season

The South Carolina signee spoke about what he's looking forward to this fall and what he's looking to improve on before then.

Chaunte'l Powell

Frink, South Carolina Hold Off Georgia in OT, 94-90

Senior Maik Kotsar came up big for the Gamecocks in overtime.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Class of 2020

The class also includes former Gamecock tight end Willie Jeffries and administrator Art Baker.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A quick look at the South Carolina quarterbacks during spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp's new coaching staff gets their feet wet during first spring practice

The Gamecocks made a lot of personnel changes during the off-season and Wednesday they hit the field with the players for the first time.

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp outlines areas of emphasis as Gamecocks head into spring practice

Muschamp said that after a 4-8 campaign last year, there is a lot of work to be done, but he listed five critical areas of emphasis as the Gamecocks begin spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell