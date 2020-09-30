SI.com
A'ja Wilson And Las Vegas Aces Heading To WNBA Finals

Chaunte'l Powell

In just her third WNBA season, former South Carolina Gamecock A'ja Wilson will compete for a championship. 

Her Las Vegas Aces gutted out a 66-63 win over the Connecticut Sun in game five to advance to the WNBA Finals. 

Down 30-19 at one point in the first half, the Aces clawed their way back. They mounted a 13-0 lead in the third quarter and were able to take their first lead of the game. 

In the fourth quarter Wilson showed once again why she's the MVP. She went into attack mode and challenged the Sun's interior defense. As a result she went drew fouls on at least three possessions and went to the line where she was 9-for-10 on the night. 

Wilson finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. 

Friday is game one of the WNBA Finals between the Seattle Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. 

Basketball

