Alcohol Sales Set to Begin at Colonial Life Arena

The South Carolina women's basketball team starts 2020 off with an SEC matchup against Kentucky Thursday. The game also marks the beginning of beer and wine sales at Colonial Life Arena.

Alcohol will be sold at portable kiosks and by other vendors at Colonial Life Arena. The primary Aramark concessions stands will not add beer or wine to its menus in an effort to keep the regular lines moving efficiently.

Patrons purchasing beer or wine will be carded at the point of sale and will be limited to two beverages per sale. Students are not permitted to use their Carolina Cards to purchase alcohol.

Per SEC regulation, beer and wine sales at Colonial Life Arena will end at the end of the third quarter of women's games and at the 12-minute TV timeout in the second half of men's games.

Information on beer and wine sales at Founders Park will be released ahead of the Gamecocks' baseball home opener on Feb. 14.

