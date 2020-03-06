GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Laeticia Amihere Shares Her Experience Playing with Canadian National Team

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina’s Laetica Amihere is not your average freshman. Coming in to college she was the number 10 recruit in the nation and had a viral dunk to her name before even stepping foot on campus.

It should be no surprise that she’s not having the average freshmen experience.

In addition to adjusting to the rigors of college life, she’s played meaningful minutes for the Gamecocks as they’ve been the number one team in the nation for most of the season.

In February, she stepped away from all of that to help her home country Canada qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

For Amihere, representing her country wasn’t something she envisioned until her teenager years, as her hometown of Mississauga, Ontario didn’t have many examples for her growing up.

She was in Belgium when she found out she made the team and was excited at the opportunity.

Amihere was able to not only form relationships and represent her country, but she was able to pick the brains of two Canadian greats in Kia Nurse and Natalie Achonwa.

Nurse, a standout at UConn currently plays for the New York Liberty, while Achonwa, who was a key player for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, has spent her entire five-year WNBA career with the Indiana Fever.

Amihere said she had the opportunity to talk to both and learned a lot from Achonwa in particular as they play the same position and both have had to recover from grueling leg injuries.

The impact the professional duo has made on Canadian basketball is undeniable and seen in a number of murals popping up in Toronto featuring them both. Amihere’s former trainer Lee Anna Osei said that even Amihere is influencing up and coming high schooler such as LaTasha Lattimore, a 6’4” forward out of Toronto and a heavily sought after recruit in the 2021 class.

As hectic as the experience was, Amihere said she believes it will serve her well as the she helps the Gamecocks compete for an SEC title before going on to compete on the biggest stage in college basketball, the NCAA Tournament.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Bobo Talks Early Progress As Well As Offensive Identity

South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo spoke on Thursday about his team's progress do far as well as what he would like their offensive identity to be.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina vs. Everybody

The Gamecocks find themselves in the midst of a battle for an SEC Championship as well as one for respect from the rest of the nation.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Cockylady

Mikayla Robinson Named to USA Volleyball Collegiate National Team

The 28-woman gold roster will train in California this July.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Will Muschamp talks adjusting to the new normal after NCAA rule changes

Will Muschamp gave his perspective on how coaches have to approach the game in the midst of NCAA rule changes.

Chaunte'l Powell

Kotsar Leads South Carolina Over Mississippi State 83-71

Kotsar finished with 20 on his Senior Night to lead the way for the Gamecocks.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

Ct33

Gamecocks Dominate SEC Coaches' Awards

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and four of her player earned SEC honors.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina's Defensive Depth Created Problems for SEC's Top Scorers

The SEC features a lot of talented scorers and the Gamecock defense was able to slow down just about all of them.

Chaunte'l Powell

Travaris Robinson Maps Out Defensive Goals

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson discussed what the Gamecocks' defensive goals are this year

Chaunte'l Powell

With two weeks left until selection Monday, the NCAA released its final Top 16 reveal.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ryan Hilinksi's Off-season To-Do List

Ryan Hilinksi's heard the jokes that he moves like an 18-wheeler coming off the freeway and he's working to change that.

Chaunte'l Powell