Boston named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team
University of South Carolina Athletics
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Boston is the lone freshman on the list and one of two SEC entries.
The 6-foot-5 Boston is 10th in the nation in blocked shots per game with an SEC-best 2.9 average and also collects 1.2 steals per game. She opened her career by tying the school record with 10 blocked shots, adding double-digit points and rebounds to post the first freshman-debut triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. Boston has recorded three or more blocks in nine other games and has blocked at least one in every game this season. She is the Gamecocks' top scorer at 13.4 points per game and best rebounder with 9.1 per outing. She averages a double-double against SEC opponents (15.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg) and against ranked teams (15.0 ppg/10.6 rpg).
No. 1 South Carolina is back in action on Sun., Jan. 26, at Georgia. Tipoff on SEC Network is set for 3 p.m.
Complete list of the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team:
Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech
Veronica Burton, Northwestern
Lauren Cox, Baylor
Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State
Sara Hamson, BYU
Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue
Stephanie Karcz, Loyola (Md.)
Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State
Aari McDonald, Arizona
Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State
DiDi Richards, Baylor
Kylee Shook, Louisville
Blair Watson, Maryland