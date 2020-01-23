GamecockDigest
Boston named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Boston is the lone freshman on the list and one of two SEC entries.

The 6-foot-5 Boston is 10th in the nation in blocked shots per game with an SEC-best 2.9 average and also collects 1.2 steals per game. She opened her career by tying the school record with 10 blocked shots, adding double-digit points and rebounds to post the first freshman-debut triple-double in NCAA Div. I history. Boston has recorded three or more blocks in nine other games and has blocked at least one in every game this season. She is the Gamecocks' top scorer at 13.4 points per game and best rebounder with 9.1 per outing. She averages a double-double against SEC opponents (15.2 ppg, 12.2 rpg) and against ranked teams (15.0 ppg/10.6 rpg).

No. 1 South Carolina is back in action on Sun., Jan. 26, at Georgia. Tipoff on SEC Network is set for 3 p.m.

Complete list of the 2020 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team:

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech

Veronica Burton, Northwestern

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Sara Hamson, BYU

Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue

Stephanie Karcz, Loyola (Md.)

Natasha Mack, Oklahoma State

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Mikayla Pivec, Oregon State

DiDi Richards, Baylor

Kylee Shook, Louisville

Blair Watson, Maryland

Zia Cooke said she went back to her football days on the last play of the game. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1219448290758053889?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Cockylady

ICYMI: The Gamecocks were gifted new kicks last week and defended their number one ranking in style. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7eSY9yh35X/?igshid=qfqkwfi20of8

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks lead by 1 at the half. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1219421909986746368?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Herbert Harrigan joins the 1000 point club. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1219417958688215040?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks still #1 in women's AP Poll. https://twitter.com/AP_Top25/status/1219325751985692674?s=20

Chaunte'l Powell

