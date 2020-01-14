Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Boston named SEC Freshman of the Week

University of South Carolina Athletics

 For the fourth time this season, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday morning. Boston averaged a double-double in the Gamecocks' pair of victories last week.

Boston posted 14.5 points, 16.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game last week, including a 19-point, 25-rebound, five-block effort against then No. 21 Arkansas. Her rebound total was the highest by a Gamecock freshman in a game in program history and was just one shy of the overall program record. It was also the second-highest in an SEC game in league history. She established her dominance of the pain early in the game, recording eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks in the first quarter. In Sunday's game at Vanderbilt, she needed just 19 minutes to post another near double-double in a 10-point, eight-rebound outing.

Through her four career SEC games, Boston averages a double-double with 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds to rank 14th and second in the league, respectively. She is the highest rebounding freshman in the conference and third among freshmen in scoring. For the season, she is the Gamecocks' leading scorer (13.2 ppg) and rebounder (8.8 rpg), including six double-doubles.

No. 1 South Carolina closes out a two-game road swing with an 8:30 p.m. tipoff at Missouri on Thu., Jan. 16, on SEC Network. 

The Gamecocks are back home at Colonial Life Arena on Monday, Jan. 20, against No. 10 Mississippi State. Tipoff on ESPN2 is set for 7 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the SEC: Postgame reactions and interviews as LSU defeats Clemson in National Championship…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: LSU Championship parade set. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Texas reportedly hired South Carolina's Coleman Hutzler as linebackers coach and special teams…

Chaunte'l Powell

LSU ends the season unscathed. https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1216952867539390469?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: for live updates of tonight's national championship game, follow along here. …

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks take top spot in AP Poll

The Gamecocks were rewarded for their consistency during a week do upsets.

Chaunte'l Powell

Connor Shaw officially named Director of Player Development

South Carolina's all-time winningest QB replaces Marcus Lattimore.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jimmy Johnson finds out on air he's going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame …

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina takes care of Vanderbilt on the road

The Gamecocks cruised to a 93-57 over the Commodores.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Sunday Read: a look at the downward trend in college football attendance numbers. …

Chaunte'l Powell