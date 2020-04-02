Harris, Boston Collect All-America Honors

South Carolina senior Tyasha Harris earned a spot on the 2020 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches' All-America team and freshman Aliyah Boston picked up honorable mention status, the organization announced today. It is Harris' first selection to the team, but completes her sweep of All-America recognition from every organization that named a team.

"I am blessed beyond measure," Harris said of the awards she has received this season. "None of this could have happened without God, my teammates, coaches and trainers. I'm grateful for all the recognition and support from everybody. Proud to be a Gamecock."

In the last month, Harris won The Dawn Staley Award and added All-America recognition from the Associated Press, USBWA and Wooden Award to her First-Team All-SEC selection and spot on the SEC All-Tournament Team. Capping her career with her most statistically productive season during which she embraced the leadership of a young team, the Noblesville, Ind., product had her hands on 30.7 percent of the Gamecocks' program-record setting offense between her career-best 12.0 points per game and the 13.2 points per game scored on her SEC-best 5.7 assist average. Harris ranked 12th in the country in assists per game and 10th in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.78). Her balanced leadership was on full display in the biggest games this season as she averaged 17.0 points and 7.8 assists in the Gamecocks' five games against top-10 opponents.

Boston posted one of the steadiest and best freshman performances in program history, joining A'ja Wilson as the Gamecock freshmen to earn All-America honors. The SEC's Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year also earned spots on the AP and USBWA All-America teams and is a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award. The Gamecocks' leading rebounder at 9.4 per game (3rd in SEC) and second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game, the 6-foot-5 forward elevated her game in conference play and especially against ranked opponents, averaging a double-double in both subsets of the season. Her SEC-best .608 field goal percentage ranks sixth in the nation, and her 2.61 blocked shots are 21st.

No. 1/1 South Carolina finished atop both national polls for the first time in program history after closing its season on a school-record 26-game win streak to post a 32-1 record for its fourth 30-win season under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks won both the SEC Regular-Season and Tournament championships, going 16-0 in league games and adding three wins en route to the tournament title.

2020 WBCA NCAA Div. I Coaches' All-America Team

Chennedy Carter, Texas A & M

Lauren Cox, Baylor

Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

Dana Evans, Louisville

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

Aari McDonald, Arizona

Satou Sabally, Oregon

Megan Walker, UConn