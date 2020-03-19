GamecockDigest
Boston, Harris Named to AP All-America Teams

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina women's basketball added two more All-Americans to its all-time roster as the Associated Press named freshman Aliyah Boston to its All-America Second Team and senior Tyasha Harris to its third team. They are the seventh and eighth Gamecocks all-time to be on one of the AP's All-America teams, and Boston is just the second Gamecock freshman to earn a spot (A'ja Wilson, 2015, 3rd team).

The SEC Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year, Boston powered her way onto the national stage in her college debut, becoming the first in NCAA Div. I women's basketball history to post a triple-double in her first career game. She did not let up after that, posting 13 double-doubles, including seven against ranked opponents. Averaging 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds on the season, she routinely lifted her game in the big moments to average a double-double against SEC teams (13.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg) and against ranked opponents (13.0 ppg, 10.9 rpg). The All-SEC First-Team selection and Lisa Leslie Award finalist was a force on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocks per game (2.61).

Harris picked up All-SEC First-Team honors and a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team after guiding the Gamecocks to the second SEC Regular-Season Championship and third SEC Tournament crown of her career. Her steady leadership included a career-high 12.0 points per game, an SEC-best 5.7 assists per game, which ranked 12th in the country this season, and the nation's 10th-best assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.78. Harris' assist numbers climbed both in SEC games (5.9 apg) and against ranked opponents (6.4 apg). Between her own scoring and points off her assists, the senior had her hands on 30.7 percent of the Gamecocks' total offense with that number jumping to 34.9 percent in 14 games against ranked opponents.

No. 1/1 South Carolina finished its season on a school-record 26-game win streak to finish the season 32-1 for its fourth 30-win season under head coach Dawn Staley.

Staley Named Finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

This is the fourth time since 2014 that Staley has been named a finalist for the award.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina Receives Commitment From 3-Star QB

Colton Gauthier's commitment Wednesday puts the Gamecocks at a total of five recruits for 2021.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: an unnamed UGA staff member tests positive for COVID-19.

Chaunte'l Powell

PGA continues to cancel events.

Chaunte'l Powell

Big name NFL quarterbacks all find new homes.

Chaunte'l Powell

The Economic Impact of College Basketball Cancellations

Colleges around the country will also be feeling the financial strain that comes with the NCAA's decision to cancel sports.

Chaunte'l Powell

SEC cancels all regular season competition for the remainder of 2019-2020 season

Fans will receive refunds for tickets purchased to spring events by March 31st.

University of South Carolina Athletics

IOC to discuss state of the Olympics Tuesday.

Chaunte'l Powell

WrestleMania 36 will take place without fans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Iona head coach Rick Pitino said he wished he took full responsibility for Louisville's NCAA infractions.

Chaunte'l Powell