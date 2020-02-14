GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

University of South Carolina Athletics

 South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 List as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tapped the best female collegiate centers in the nation. In just its third season, the award went to Gamecock alumna A'ja Wilson in 2018. Fans can vote on the Women's Starting Five, including Gamecock senior Tyasha Harris, who is part of the Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10, at http://www.hoophallawards.com/women/vote.php beginning today.

The lone SEC member on the list, Boston is the Gamecocks' leading scorer and rebounder at 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, which rank 15th and fifth in the SEC, respectively. Her 2.7 blocked shots per game are 15th in the nation, and her .623 field goal percentage stands at seventh. She has scored in double figures in 23 of her 25 games this season with 10 double-doubles, including a career-opening triple-double. Five of those double-doubles have come against nationally ranked opponents, against whom she averages 14.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Boston is the SEC's top freshman rebounder, and she is especially effective on the offensive glass, where she is fourth in the league with 3.8 per game.

The selection committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top college women's basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, Calif., on Fri., April 10, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five.

No. 1/1 South Carolina will continue its four-game homestand on Mon., Feb. 17, against Vanderbilt. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m.

2020 Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

Queen Egbo, Baylor

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Kristin Scott, Iowa State

Beatrice Mompremier, Miami

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina

Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Charli Collier, Texas

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

Dillon88

Underclassmen power Gamecocks past Auburn

The Gamecocks remain undefeated in SEC play after the big 79-53 win over Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball's Mlodzinski Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Golden Spikes Award is presented to the top amateur baseball players in the country for the 2020 season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Softball hits the road for Clearwater

After a successful opening weekend, the Gamecocks try to improve their 4-0 record.

University of South Carolina Athletics

ICYMI: Current Gamecock Laeticia Amihere and Canadian national team qualified for the Olympics.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock fans played a part in historic win over UConn

Players said the crowd of 18,000 made things difficult for the Huskies as they fell to South Carolina 70-52.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecocks use #DodieImpact to reflect on time at USC.

Chaunte'l Powell

No. 1 Gamecocks win big over No. 5 Huskies

South Carolina overpowered UConn to get the 70-52 win.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

Ct33

Gamecocks up big over UConn.

Chaunte'l Powell