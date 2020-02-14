Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston earned a spot on the Lisa Leslie Award Top 10 List as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame tapped the best female collegiate centers in the nation. In just its third season, the award went to Gamecock alumna A'ja Wilson in 2018. Fans can vote on the Women's Starting Five, including Gamecock senior Tyasha Harris, who is part of the Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10, at http://www.hoophallawards.com/women/vote.php beginning today.

The lone SEC member on the list, Boston is the Gamecocks' leading scorer and rebounder at 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, which rank 15th and fifth in the SEC, respectively. Her 2.7 blocked shots per game are 15th in the nation, and her .623 field goal percentage stands at seventh. She has scored in double figures in 23 of her 25 games this season with 10 double-doubles, including a career-opening triple-double. Five of those double-doubles have come against nationally ranked opponents, against whom she averages 14.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks. Boston is the SEC's top freshman rebounder, and she is especially effective on the offensive glass, where she is fourth in the league with 3.8 per game.

The selection committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top college women's basketball personnel, including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Leslie and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, Calif., on Fri., April 10, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five.

No. 1/1 South Carolina will continue its four-game homestand on Mon., Feb. 17, against Vanderbilt. Tipoff at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m.

2020 Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

Queen Egbo, Baylor

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn

Kristin Scott, Iowa State

Beatrice Mompremier, Miami

Elissa Cunane, NC State

Janelle Bailey, North Carolina

Ae'Rianna Harris, Purdue

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Charli Collier, Texas