Former Gamecock Standout Finds New WNBA Home

Former Gamecock standout Alaina Coates has been signed by the defending WNBA champion Washington Mystics.

The team announced Monday that they signed Coates and guard Shey Peddy, though the teams of their contracts are not disclosed.

Coates has been trying to find her footing in the league after being drafted second overall by the Chicago Sky in 2017. During her rookie campaign she appeared in all 32 games as a reserve.

In her two WNBA seasons she's played with Chicago, the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream.Coates has averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 55 career games in her career.

During the 2019-20 WNBA offseason, Coates played for Hatay BSB in Turkey and averaged 10.0 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Irmo native finished her collegiate career as the first player in school history to total 50 career double-doubles and the second player ever to accomplish this feat.