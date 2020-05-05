Dawn Staley has accomplished a lot in 50 years. From her numerous accolades as a player, to bringing the city of Columbia a national championship as a coach, the list goes on and she's not done yet.

Here's a look at 10 moments in her already legendary career:

10. She was named Player of the Year at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School.

9. She led the University of Virginia to the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and made three trips to the Final Four and one national championship appearance.

8. She was named ACC Female Athlete of the Year twice.

7. She finished her collegiate career as the ACC's all-time leader in assists.

6. The won three gold medals as a player on Team USA and is set to coach the Olympic team in 2021.

5. She played for the Richmond Rage in the ABL.

4. In 1999 she was drafted 9th overall by the Charlotte Sting and went on to play seven years.

3. She was named on of the WNBA's Top 15 Players of All Time.

2. She began her coaching career with her hometown Temple Owls, where she would lead them to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2004-2005.

1. In 2008 she took the head coaching job at the University of South Carolina and in 2017 brought home the national championship.

And I'm sure there's more to come.