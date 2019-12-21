Gamecock Digest
Dawn Staley says freshmen are coming along

Chaunte'l Powell

Thursday night saw the entire active roster for the South Carolina women’s basketball team log minutes and all but one player score in the 89-46 rout of Duke.

The loss was the worst the Blue Devils have suffered since 1992, but wasn’t even the Gamecocks’ biggest margin of victory this season.

USC had six players score in double figures, three of whom were freshmen. The underclassmen continue to be a force in the NCAA and head coach Dawn Staley said after the Duke game that they have been finding their way and playing well beyond their years.

“I just came into the season with an open mind and I was going to just try to let the freshmen do what they do and just kinda guide them,” she said. “That’s pretty much what we’re doing. They just have an incredible ability to approach games like they’ve been here before. They don’t let being on a bigger stage affect them in any kind of way. They just compete like no other.”

She added that the veteran presence of talented upperclassmen like Tyasha Harris, LeLe Grissett and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan has made the transition that much easier for the first-year players.

“I know we talk a lot about the freshmen, but the guidance of Ty and Kiki and LeLe, they’ve done a great job at teaching them and showing them, explaining to them how it works. And if you’re not a great listener, you’ll miss some things, but the freshmen are great listeners, great doers, they’re great competitors and hopefully we can just keep it up and just stay as consistent as we are on both sides of the ball.”

The Gamecocks face another ranked opponent Sunday at noon when No. 25 South Dakota comes to town and USC will try extend its five-game win streak.

A look at what South Carolina can expect on National Signing Day

Chaunte'l Powell

As early signing period came to a close Friday, the Gamecocks still had five more commits. They must now wait to sign their LOI on National Signing Day in February.

Frank Martin urges Gamecock fans to help a fellow coach in need

Chaunte'l Powell

Coker College head coach Jarred Merrill suffered a severe stroke earlier this month and Martin is asking fans to help.

Gamecock fans give players unforgettable experience with Teddy Bear Toss

Chaunte'l Powell

Fans donated over 2000 stuffed animals during the halftime activity.

No. 5 South Carolina rolls past Duke

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina defeated Duke 89-46 on the night of the Teddy Bear Toss.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock fans come through for the Teddy Bear Toss …

Will Muschamp Discusses Early igning Class

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp described the 17 who signed early as "athletic" and "explosive.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp "excited" and not concerned about players who committed but didn't sign.

Chaunte'l Powell

Burch commits to South Carolina, but hasn't sent LOI. …

Chaunte'l Powell

"Every visit I took, it felt like a home visit." Five-star DE Jordan Burch is staying home.

Chaunte'l Powell

Jaheim Bell picks South Carolina over FSU