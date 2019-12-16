Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks' execution against Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

There were a lot of good takeaways from South Carolina’s 85-49 win over Purdue. The Gamecocks had six players score in double figures while also playing stifling defense.

After the game head coach Dawn Staley talked about how close her team was they were to playing their most complete game.  

Below are some notable stats from the night:

-The Gamecocks held Purdue to 28.8 percent shooting from the field, the lowest percentage for the Boilermakers this season.

 -The Gamecocks out-rebounded Purdue 56-28, including 22 offensive rebounds to just eight for the Boilermakers.

-The Gamecocks did not allow a Purdue field goal in the fourth quarter, the first time since moving to the quarter system in 2016-17 that a South Carolina opponent has not hit at least one field goal in a period.

-South Carolina shot 63.2 percent from the field in the first quarter and 61.1 percent in the third.

-The Gamecocks finished with 50 points in the paint and 30 points of the bench.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina held its annual football banquet and handed out a number of awards

Gamecocks take care of Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina picked up win number 10 on the year after beating Purdue 85-49 Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock DB lands at Georgia State. Jamyest Williams announced on his Instagram page that…

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina QB commit named Mr. Football.…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Joe Burrow brings Heisman trophy to LSU for the first time in 60 years.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Former UGA QB finishes third in Heisman voting.

Gamecocks return to Colonial Life to take on Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

After a five-game road trip, South Carolina will host Purdue and Dawn Staley said it should be a good one.

No. 1 JUCO RB commits to South Carolina

Chaunte'l Powell

ZaQuandre White announced his commitment to South Carolina Thursday.

Gamecocks and Hokies to play home-and-home series

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina and Virginia Tech will play starting in 2034

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock commit chooses Bama. …