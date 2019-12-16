Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks' execution against Purdue

There were a lot of good takeaways from South Carolina’s 85-49 win over Purdue. The Gamecocks had six players score in double figures while also playing stifling defense.

After the game head coach Dawn Staley talked about how close her team was they were to playing their most complete game.

Below are some notable stats from the night:

-The Gamecocks held Purdue to 28.8 percent shooting from the field, the lowest percentage for the Boilermakers this season.

-The Gamecocks out-rebounded Purdue 56-28, including 22 offensive rebounds to just eight for the Boilermakers.

-The Gamecocks did not allow a Purdue field goal in the fourth quarter, the first time since moving to the quarter system in 2016-17 that a South Carolina opponent has not hit at least one field goal in a period.

-South Carolina shot 63.2 percent from the field in the first quarter and 61.1 percent in the third.

-The Gamecocks finished with 50 points in the paint and 30 points of the bench.