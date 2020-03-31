Gamecock Fans Can Watch Former Standouts For Free With WNBA League Pass

Gamecock fans have an opportunity to see some of their favorite basketball players for free as WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced that the league will offer a 30-day free preview of WNBA League Pass.

The complimentary offer allows fans to watch full-length replays of games from the 2019 season and the highlights that come with it, including Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne’s MVP campaign.

For Gamecock fans they can watch as A’ja Wilson makes the playoffs for the first time in her career and the exciting run she and he Las Vegas Aces made in the postseason.

Kaela Davis hit a number of big shots as she and Alisha Gray helped a Dallas Wings team in rebuild mode after former center Liz Cambage joined Wilson in Las Vegas.

Tiffany Mitchell kept the Indiana Fever competitive in the Eastern Conference as they lost some key players to injury.

While there are still some big questions marks looming around this upcoming WNBA season such as if and when it will start, the draft is still scheduled to take place.

On April 17th at 7 p.m. the WNBA Draft will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Gamecocks should hear familiar names as guard Tyasha Harris projected to go in the first round, while experts say forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan could be selected anywhere from the first to third round.

Earlier this month Wilson did a Q & A on Twitter about the upcoming season.