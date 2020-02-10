Gamecocks to be tested as a program against No. 5 UConn

The No. 1 Gamecocks have been tested a number of times this season and each time responded well.

From beating five nationally ranked opponents to playing as the top-ranked team in the county, South Carolina has handled each challenge with poise and determination.

They face a new type of challenge Monday night as storied powerhouse UConn comes to town.

Dawn Staley is 0-8 against Geno Auriemma and she after Sunday's practice that of course it bothers her.

"Who likes to keep losing?" she said. "Hopefully the tide has turned and we're able to bring one home."

To do that, her freshmen players that have been so impressive this season will have to raise those efforts. As of Sunday, she said they looked capable and ready.

"It's been pretty steady. It's amped up a little bit," she said about her team's approach to the primetime matchup. "I get text messages about what we need to do and that's rare when your players are texting you 'we can do this. We can do that. I think this'll work.' So they're in engaged.

Should South Carolina get their first ever win against UConn, it would not only show how far the team has come this season, but how the growth as a program as well.

"You want to measure yourself," Staley said. "And they were the best team in the country of the decade so what better way to do that. Their style of play is a little bit different than what you usually see. They just execute and play both sides of the ball at a really high level and you just want to continue to measure yourself. If you can compete with them, you can compete to win a national championship.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena and the game can be watched on ESPN2.

