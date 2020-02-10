GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Gamecocks to be tested as a program against No. 5 UConn

Chaunte'l Powell

The No. 1 Gamecocks have been tested a number of times this season and each time responded well. 

From beating five nationally ranked opponents to playing as the top-ranked team in the county, South Carolina has handled each challenge with poise and determination. 

They face a new type of challenge Monday night as storied powerhouse UConn comes to town. 

Dawn Staley is 0-8 against Geno Auriemma and she after Sunday's practice that of course it bothers her. 

"Who likes to keep losing?" she said. "Hopefully the tide has turned and we're able to bring one home."

To do that, her freshmen players that have been so impressive this season will have to raise those efforts. As of Sunday, she said they looked capable and ready. 

   "It's been pretty steady. It's amped up a little bit," she said about her team's approach to the primetime matchup. "I get text messages about what we need to do and that's rare when your players are texting you 'we can do this. We can do that. I think this'll work.' So they're in engaged.  

Should South Carolina get their first ever win against UConn, it would not only show how far the team has come this season, but how the  growth as a program as well. 

"You want to measure yourself," Staley said. "And they were the best team in the country of the decade so what better way to do that. Their style of play is a little bit different than what you usually see. They just execute and play both sides of the ball at a really high level and you just want to continue to measure yourself. If you can compete with them, you can compete to win a national championship.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena and the game can be watched on ESPN2.

Follow @chauntelpowell on Twitter for updates. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oh Named SEC Pitcher Of The Week

After a perfect weekend in the circle, Oh becomes the first Gamecock to win conference honors this season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Harris Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Top 10

It's the second consecutive season the senior guard has made the list.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Cousinard earns SEC Player of the Week honors

The redshirt freshman has been the force behind the Gamecocks playing with consistency

University of South Carolina Athletics

Duke and UNC rivalry game provides another thriller.

Chaunte'l Powell

Could Jordan Burch be heading to LSU?

National Signing Day left more questions than answers as the five-star DT's LOI was not sent in. Which leaves the question could he flip?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

LsuBengles2503

Penn State reportedly eyeing South Carolina defensive line coach.

Chaunte'l Powell

How the South Carolina 2020 recruiting class stacks up

Desptite a 4-8 finish last year Will Muschamp put together a recruiting class comparable to some of the better ones in program history.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's football page announces Jordan Burch is a officially a Gamecock

The announcement came Thursday night.

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Five Gamecocks invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is set to start Feb. 23.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Boston's Double Double Powers Carolina Past No. 25 Arkansas

The Gamecocks move to 10-0 in the SEC after the 86-65.

University of South Carolina Athletics