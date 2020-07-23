Former Gamecock Tyasha Harris Signs With Under Armour

Former Gamecock and current Dallas Wings rookie Tyasha Harris has inked a deal with Under Amour.

The 6th overall draft pick joins her teammate Bella Alarie as well as Connecticut Sun rookie Kaila Charles as the newest additions to the Under Armour family.

In an article posted on the Under Armour website, Brianna Colón, the Under Armour Basketball Global Marketing Lead, expressed how excited the company is to have the trio on board.

“We could not be more excited for Bella, Kaila and Ty to join us at Under Armour," Colón said. "These women embody our Under Armour values and they deserve our unwavering support. Fans should expect to see these fierce competitors make immediate impacts with their new squads on-court. After all, they have a track record of making history and we can't wait to see what they do next."

In the same article, Harris cited her time at South Carolina as a factor that helped her make the decision.

“My time at South Carolina played a big part in me becoming the player that I am today and, because of my time there, Under Armour has been with me since freshman year," she said. "When they asked me to join the Family, I had to say ‘yes.’ I’m proud to sport Under Armour officially on and off the court, it feels like I’ve been doing it forever. It’s time for me to show the world what it means to ‘Finish Your Breakfast,’ because when you rise and grind, anything you start, you finish.”

Harris makes her WNBA debut this Sunday as the Dallas Wings take on the Atlanta Dream at 5 p.m. Harris will face former SEC opponent Chennedy Carter.