Latest South Carolina Commit Shows Off Her Custom Gamecock Kicks

Chaunte'l Powell

Raven Johnson announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina and like her future teammates, she did it in style. Johnson talks about her custom Gamecock kicks with Made for the W. 

Johnson is a 5-8, five-star point guard with a championship pedigree as Westlake High won three straight state titles during her tenure. She is also the reigning Atlanta Journal-Constitution Girls Player of the Year.

The Gamecocks are getting a floor general in Johnson according to ESPN’s Dan Olson. His scouting report describes Johnson as an “athletic floor-leader with confident, poised back court game, directs in half-court set; consistent offensive weaponry delivers results; superb in mid-range game, keeps the defense honest beyond the arc; distributes with accuracy in uptempo game; a coveted playmaker in the class of 2021.”

Staley secured four straight five-star recruits in Johnson, Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin and Aubryanna “Bree” Hall. 

Last Month, Hall made her commitment official and discussed her custom Gamecock shoes as well. 

