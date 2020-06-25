Staley's Nest Is Full As Last 2021 Recruit Commits

The nest if full for Dawn Staley as her fourth birdie for the 2021 class was identified Thursday evening.

Raven Johnson, out of Westlake High School in Atlanta announced her commitment to the University of South Carolina.

Johnson is a 5-8, five-star point guard with a championship pedigree as Westlake has won three straight state titles. She is also the reigning Atlanta Journal-Constitution Girls Player of the Year.

The Gamecocks are getting a floor general in Johnson according to ESPN’s Dan Olson. His scouting report describes Johnson as an “athletic floor-leader with confident, poised back court game, directs in half-court set; consistent offensive weaponry delivers results; superb in mid-range game, keeps the defense honest beyond the arc; distributes with accuracy in uptempo game; a coveted playmaker in the class of 2021.”

Staley secured four straight five-star recruits in Johnson, Saniya Rivers, Sania Feagin and Aubryanna “Bree” Hall.