Kaela Davis Gives Update While Showing the Harsh Reality Many WNBA Players Are Now Faced With

Chaunte'l Powell

With the WNBA season up in the air due to the CORVID-19 crisis, many players have shifted their focus to returning home after spending the last several months playing overseas.

Former Gamecock standout Kaela Davis, currently signed to the Dallas Wings, took to her personal Twitter account to give an update on her status.

Her professional team in Turkey made the decision to suspend the season. Davis said it’s unclear whether the season will resumes and if so when, but in the meantime she would be allowed to return home to the United States.  

While Davis is one of the fortunate players not stuck in limbo overseas, she, like all WNBA players, is left wondering what the future holds.

Fellow Gamecock and Dallas Wing teammate Allisha Gray was named to the Olympic 3 X 3 team in February and though the 2020 Tokyo Games have yet to be canceled or even postponed, that status could change in the next coming days.

Las Vegas Aces’ star A’ja Wilson was on the TC Martin Show and said she’s safe and has been trying to stay in shape while getting her mind ready for whatever is to happen this season.

Tiffany Mitchell re-signed with the Indiana Fever last month and recently posted that she is safe and back in Columbia.

The WNBA issued a statement saying they are in consulting with infectious disease specialist and under the guidance of WHO and the CDC. The WNBA Draft is scheduled to take place April 17 with the season kicking off on May 15.

