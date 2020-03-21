Q&A With Destiny Littleton

The South Carolina Gamecocks will be able to unleash yet another weapon next season in Destiny Littleton.

The former McDonald's All-American and Gatorade California Player of the Year was heavy in the books at Texas and was named to the All-Big 12 first tram for academics while making the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Littleton was denied a waiver to play immediately this past season after transferring in from Texas and was also recovering from an ankle injury.

The 5'9" guard who hails from San Diego took to her personal Twitter account Saturday to answer questions from fans.