Frank Martin addresses NCAA allegations

Chaunte'l Powell

After defeating Tennessee 63-61, Frank Martin addressed the notice of NCAA allegations South Carolina received earlier this week.

He said that those on leadership positions, specifically athletic director Ray Tanner, should be trusted in situations like this. He maintained that the program has be ran honestly and that the issue lies solely with former assistant coach Lamont.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that the University of South Carolina has been accused of NCAA violations.

The school was sent a Notice of Allegations by NCAA Enforcement, staying that a Level I violation has been committed. Level I is the most serious at its disposal. The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to Evans.

Thursday night South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement about the accusation. 

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," Tanner said in a statement issued by the school. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."

Basketball

Gamecocks Drop Game To Top Ranked Washington

The Gamecocks fall to 1-2 in the 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina outlasts Tennessee

The Gamecocks hit key freethrows down the stretch to get the 63-61 win.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Carolina Run Rules Kansas To Highlight Split

The Gamecocks are currently 1-2 2020 St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

University of South Carolina Athletics

South Carolina pulls away early, beats Georgia 75-59

AJ Lawson scored 20 as the Gamecocks cruised to their 15th win of the season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A look at South Carolina's most recent coaching hires

South Carolina announced Tracy Rocker and Drew Hughes are officially on board while Tommie Robinson is rumored to be joining soon.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named to Lisa Leslie Award Top 10

The freshman has been tapped as one of the top collegiate centers in the nation.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Underclassmen power Gamecocks past Auburn

The Gamecocks remain undefeated in SEC play after the big 79-53 win over Auburn.

Chaunte'l Powell

Ray Tanner issues statement in regards to NCAA Notice of Allegations

The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to former men's basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Chaunte'l Powell

Baseball's Mlodzinski Named to Golden Spikes Award Watch List

The Golden Spikes Award is presented to the top amateur baseball players in the country for the 2020 season.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Softball hits the road for Clearwater

After a successful opening weekend, the Gamecocks try to improve their 4-0 record.

University of South Carolina Athletics