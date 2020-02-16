Frank Martin addresses NCAA allegations

After defeating Tennessee 63-61, Frank Martin addressed the notice of NCAA allegations South Carolina received earlier this week.

He said that those on leadership positions, specifically athletic director Ray Tanner, should be trusted in situations like this. He maintained that the program has be ran honestly and that the issue lies solely with former assistant coach Lamont.

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reported that the University of South Carolina has been accused of NCAA violations.

The school was sent a Notice of Allegations by NCAA Enforcement, staying that a Level I violation has been committed. Level I is the most serious at its disposal. The accusation is directly tied to a bribe paid to Evans.

Thursday night South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner issued a statement about the accusation.

"The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men's basketball assistant coach," Tanner said in a statement issued by the school. "As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA."