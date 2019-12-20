Frank Martin urges Gamecock fans to help a fellow coach in need

South Carolina coaches are urging fans from around the state to come together and help a fellow coach in need.

Coker College head coach Jarred Merrill suffered a severe stroke in the locker room just before the opening tip against College of Charleston and is still in intensive care.

The Cougars head coach JD Powell took to twitter saying that Merrill will be in the hospital through Christmas with his wife and three young children and posted a link to a GoFundMe started by one of Merrill’s coaches Bob Hoffman on behalf of Merrill’s family.

South Carolina head coach Frank Martin quote tweeted the link urging Gamecock fans to find in their heart to give.

“Gamecock nation we need to help out this young coach that was representing one of our in state schools Coker College. His family needs us,” Martin’s tweet read.

The funds will be used to offset the cost of medical bills as well has cover traveling expenses for Merrill’s immediate family.

In four days, $23,660 have been raised with a goal of $30,000.