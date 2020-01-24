Guarding the three-point line area of emphasis for Gamecocks

With some confidence and momentum at this point in the season thanks to some timely leadership, the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) are looking to make on-court adjustments now.

At the top of the list is guarding the three-pointer.

In the 80-67 loss against Auburn, Tigers guard Devan Cambridge went on a scoring run, hitting six of his nine shots from behind the arc.

South Carolina forward Wildens Leveque said they’ve had to lock in on that are of defense.

“Staying in line. Frank [Martin] usually teaches us defensive practices. We do a lot of defensive stuff in practice. So if we stay committed to that, then we’ll get some stops,” he said.

Saturday night, the Gamecocks host a hungry Vanderbilt team in search of its first SEC win. The Commodores are 8-10 on the year, but 0-5 in the SEC. Leveque said the Gamecocks understand is going come out swinging.

“Vanderbilt, they’re looking to get their first W. Just like every team in the SEC wants to win,” he said. “We’re prepared for a lot of energy and we’re trying to stay confident and stay locked in.

The Gamecocks will face the Commodores at 8 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.