Guarding the three-point line area of emphasis for Gamecocks

Chaunte'l Powell

With some confidence and momentum at this point in the season thanks to some timely leadership, the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-8, 2-3) are looking to make on-court adjustments now.

At the top of the list is guarding the three-pointer.

In the 80-67 loss against Auburn, Tigers guard Devan Cambridge went on a scoring run, hitting six of his nine shots from behind the arc.

South Carolina forward Wildens Leveque said they’ve had to lock in on that are of defense.

“Staying in line. Frank [Martin] usually teaches us defensive practices. We do a lot of defensive stuff in practice. So if we stay committed to that, then we’ll get some stops,” he said.

Saturday night, the Gamecocks host a hungry Vanderbilt team in search of its first SEC win. The Commodores are 8-10 on the year, but 0-5 in the SEC. Leveque said the Gamecocks understand is going come out swinging.

“Vanderbilt, they’re looking to get their first W. Just like every team in the SEC wants to win,” he said. “We’re prepared for a lot of energy and we’re trying to stay confident and stay locked in.

The Gamecocks will face the Commodores at 8 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Basketball

South Gamecocks work on defense ahead of Georgia game

After a few days off following the Mississippi State win, the Gamecocks got back to work defensively ahead of their meeting with UGA.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: UConn uses big third quarter to beat Tennessee as historic rivalry revs back up. https://twitter.com/UConn_Insider/status/1220533419123380225?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston named to Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Team

Boston is the only freshmen to make the list.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Zia Cooke said she went back to her football days on the last play of the game. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1219448290758053889?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

ICYMI: The Gamecocks were gifted new kicks last week and defended their number one ranking in style. https://www.instagram.com/p/B7eSY9yh35X/?igshid=qfqkwfi20of8

Chaunte'l Powell

Cambridge leads No. 16 Auburn over South Carolina

Auburn's 80-67 win over South Carolina ended the Tiger's two-game skid.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Was Monday a preview of the SEC Championship?

A way too early look at how the SEC Tournament could play out.

Chaunte'l Powell

No. 1 South Carolina avoids upset

The Gamecock defense came up big in the final two possessions of the 81-79 win over No. 9 Mississippi State.

Chaunte'l Powell

Harris named SEC Player of the Week

It is the senior guard's first time receiving such honors.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Gamecocks lead by 1 at the half. https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1219421909986746368?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell