NBA Prepared To Open Certain Practice Facilities

Though there’s no word on if or when the NBA season will resume, decisions are being made to at least get players back on the court to practice.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Saturday that the NBA has moved to open practice facilities in states that are ending stay-at-home orders.

So far that would affect about half the teams in the NBA, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns, the Indiana Pacers and more.

The facilities are set to open on May 1.