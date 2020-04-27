NBA Prepared To Open Certain Practice Facilities (Update)

Though there’s no word on if or when the NBA season will resume, decisions are being made to at least get players back on the court to practice.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Saturday that the NBA has moved to open practice facilities in states that are ending stay-at-home orders.

So far that would affect about half the teams in the NBA, including the Philadelphia 76ers, the Phoenix Suns, the Indiana Pacers and more.

The facilities are now being reported as set to open on May 8.

It appears that the NBA will require players to adhere to social distancing rules while inside the practice facilities.

Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted today about the guidelines players are to observe.

Among the rules are facemasks and gloves being worn at all times.