Update On Former Gamecock Basketball Players In The Pros

Two former Gamecocks in the NBA and six in the WNBA all saw their seasons resume. Here's a look at how they're doing so far.

In the NBA P.J. Dozier's Denver Nuggets are trying to secure the three seed and are fresh of a 121-113 overtime win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dozier is still trying to find his shooting touch just two games in as he went 1o of 4 for three points in the overtime win and 3 of 11 for 6 points in the 125-105 loss to Chris Silva's Miami Heat.

Silva has been on the inactive list since the official return of the NBA.

In the WNBA, Alaina Coates is contributing with her new team the defending champion Washington Mystics. She's seen solid minutes off the bench and turned in a six point, nine rebound effort against Tiffany Mitchell's Indiana Fever. The Mystics are 3-1 even in the absence of reigning league MVP Elena Delle Donne.

A'Ja Wilson is doing what A'ja Wilson does and has had solid production so far. She's second in the league so far in points per game with 19.8 and fifth in rebounds with 9.5. Her best game so far was a 22 point, 11 rebound effort against the Chicago Sky. The Aces are currently 2-2.

Allisha Gray's leadership is needed especially this season with a number of rookies, including former Gamecock teammate Tyasha Harris. Gray has provided a punch off the bench averaging 8.3 points per game and 1.8 rebounds. She's shown she can be efficient, scoring 10 points in just 11 minutes against the New York Liberty. Gray's best games so far came against the Atlanta Dream. She finished with 10 points, three assists and three steals.

Harris has shown she can hold her own at the next level and has been able to run the offense off the bench. So far she's averaging 7.5 points per game and four assists. Her best effort came in her debut against the Dream where she scored 13 points to go along with six assists. The Wings are currently 2-2.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan's Minnesota Lynx are off to a strong start at 3-1. The rookie is starting to see more minutes and showing she can make the most of them after stuffing the stat sheet against the Chicago Sky. She finished with eight points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block in that contest.

Mitchell is doing what the Fever re-signed her to do; lead. She's averaging 14 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the 2-2 Fever. She's also 16 for 16 on the year from the free throw line so far this year. Her best game was against the Phoenix Mercury where she went off for 24 points, four rebounds and two assists.