The Long Road Home: Seventh Woods On Life As A Gamecock

Chaunte'l Powell

Sometimes all one needs is a fresh start. 

That's what high school phenom Seventh Woods is getting at the University of South Carolina and he's eager to make the most of it.  

Woods, a former Hammond standout, spent three seasons at UNC, but never found a his footing on the team. He returned home to play for Frank Martin and Woods spoke on how he's helped him get back to what he knows as he sat out the 2019-2020 season. 

Martin spoke earlier this spring on what he's seeing from Woods and said he looks good in practice and he can be a contributor next season. 

"He's starting to practice at a high level again and I was excited about what I was seeing," he said. 

Woods noted that Martin shielding him from the media and allowing him to regain his confidence without out scrutiny has helped as he continues to work towards his goal of making it to the NBA. 

The Gamecocks lost two seniors and will need Woods' leadership when he becomes eligible next year. 

Overall, the Gamecocks showed flashes last season during a big win over Kentucky, but have to work on consistency. Woods said he wants to be able to help the Gamecocks take care of business and become a contender in the SEC. 

