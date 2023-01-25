The South Carolina Gamecocks have been a tough out when playing road conference games so far this season, barely losing to the Vanderbilt Commodores in overtime and pulling off the narrow upset against the Kentucky Wildcats in the historic Rupp Arena. If the Gamecocks wish to get their season back on track, a road game against the Florida Gators could be just what they needed, as the road team has won the last six matchups in this series.

South Carolina's frontcourt made strides in their previous outing against Auburn, and will have to continue this trend to contend with Gator center Colin Castleton, as Colin is Florida's leading scorer, averages 7.8 rebounds per game, and averages the third-highest total of blocks per game in division one men's basketball, averaging 3.11 blocks per contest.

Combine Castleton's production with the Gators' overall size advantage and South Carolina will likely need to shoot well offensively from the floor and play stingy and smart defense if they want to have a shot to win in the end. This matchup also serves as a homecoming for Gamecock assistant coach Eddie Shannon, who played point guard for the Gators from 1995 to 1999, and has never coached against his alma mater in his 10 years as an on-court assistant.

This also marks the first time South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris and Florida head coach Todd Golden have coached against one another as the leader of their own program.

How To Watch South Carolina at Florida

Gameday: Wednesday, January 25th, 2023.

Wednesday, January 25th, 2023. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Exactech Arena (Gainesville, FL)

Exactech Arena (Gainesville, FL)

