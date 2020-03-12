Dawn Staley Issues Statement in Wake of NCAA Tournament Cancelation

College basketball fans received devastating news today that the NCAA Tournament has been cancelled in response to dealing with COVID-19.

The news hit the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team and their "fams" especially hard as they were set to be the number one overall seed in the tournament and could've potentially won it all.

Head coach Dawn Staley issued a statement on the cancellation.

"This is a difficult time with so many conflicting emotions," she said. "First and foremost, we have to recognize how important it is to do the right thing for our community. Sports is a big part of our lives, but just one part of how we are connected to each other. We need to step back and think about the larger good served by canceling events that put people at risk."

"As competitors, we are certainly disappointed that we will not have the opportunity to contend for a second National Championship. That said, it will not diminish the way we look at our season, how we value our body of work over the last few four months. We have measured ourselves against the best in the country over that time, and will embrace and relish that accomplishment."

"For our seniors and the others throughout the country, who will not have the chance to finish their careers the way they expected to - that's a tougher, more emotional thing to process. Again, we have to lean on that this is the right thing for everyone's health and safety."

The Gamecocks finished the season 32-1 on the year overall and 16-0 in the SEC during the regular season.

The Gamecocks should return the entire team with the exception of senior guard Tyasha Harris and senior forward Mikiah Herbert Harrigan.