Minnesota Lynx Forward Sylvia Fowles On Playing With Mentee Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

For Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, hearing her named called sixth, assigned to the Minnesota Lynx during this year’s WNBA draft was a dream come true.

Her new teammate and mentor Sylvia Fowles saw the moment as destiny fulfilled.

“Earlier in her college career you could see that she had potential, but I think you got to see the full spectrum of what Kiki brings once Dawn got there and started pushing her a little bit more,” Fowles said. “Just to see the damage that she did throughout her last couple of years at South Carolina was definitely a statement that she could make it in the league.”

The two South Floridian’s met during Herbert Harrigan’s high school years when she was playing for Fowles’ travelling team.

Fowles, a two-time WNBA champion and finals MVP as well as a league MVP, recalls young Herbert Harrigan as being a fun loving goofball off the court, but an aggressive competitor on it. She noticed early on that Herbert Harrigan was a player who not only wanted to perfect her craft, but one that gave her team an edge and an attitude as well.

Mad Kiki went down as an urban legend in South Carolina and caught the eye of Lynx management according to Fowles.

“You definitely want somebody alongside of you playing at the four who can do as much as they can to try to make your job easier [but] that’s not why we were looking at her,” she said. “I think just her aggressiveness and what she brings to the table I think was our main goal of her being picked at six.”

While many were shocked by the decision to take the 6’2” forward that high, Fowles said it was believed to be the right move by the Lynx.

“It was a no brainer for us,” Fowles said. “I think a lot of people were questioning our decision, but it’s what’s best for the team and I think she will fit right in with what we need her to do.”

One thing Fowles said Herbert Harrigan will need to do at the next level is adapt to the pace of the game defensively.

“I think the biggest thing for her is catching on defensively,” she said. “I think that’s the hardest part coming from college to pros; the defense. Once she gets a good perspective of what we need her to do defensively, offense will come easily.”

Fowles has already identified an area she wants Herbert Harrigan to work on in order to be a viable asset in the front court.

“Getting her to rebound more is my biggest thing,” she said. “I’ve been talking to Coach [Cheryl Reeves] about. Can she rebound? Yes. Does she do it all the time? No. We know Kiki can block shots, so just making sure she’s smart because these girls are smarter, quicker, taller, run faster. So making sure she’s smart while she’s out there on the floor so she can expand her playing time.”

The Lynx saw former star Seimone Augustus sign with the Los Angeles Sparks during this past offseason. Maya Moore continues embarking on her social justice endeavors and has not returned to the team. Minnesota is also expected to be without guard Odyssey Sims due to pregnancy.

To help fill those voids, the Lynx drafted Herbert Harrigan, UConn guard Crystal Dangerfield and acquired Rice standout Erica Ogwumike via trade. Ogwumike’s sisters Nneka and Chiney both play for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Fowles said she believes the incoming rookies address several needs.

“I’m very excited with the choices that we made,” she said. “We definitely needed a true point guard and we found that in Dangerfield. But at the same time I was extremely excited to have Kiki join the team. She’s a former Team Fowles player and just having the opportunity to play with her, I think that will be a game changer.”

Mental toughness is key as the trio now works to get in the rotation, Fowles said.

“Coach Reeve can sometimes be a pain in the a--, but in a good way, so she’s going to push Kiki and if you’re not mentally tough, she’s going to be a target, an easy target and not just for Cheryl, but for everybody across the league,” she said.

Still, the key to succeeding as a rookie, according to Fowles, is to remain true to one’s self.

“Just being herself and letting the game come to her,” Fowles said. “Typically when you come to the pros you feel like you have something to prove, but I think when you overthink it things don’t work your way. So just letting the game come to you. Be ready to face whatever challenge.”

That mentality is one Fowles hopes to see the entire draft class adapt as they compete for one of the 144 roster spots available before the start of the season. Fowles said she’s intrigued at what this year’s draft class can do in the league.

“I felt like this draft class had a little depth going into the draft,” she said. “It was kind of interesting because I felt like a lot of WNBA teams established themselves with the players they need, so it was kind of interesting seeing these young ladies going to different teams and just thinking of the impact they would have on the team. But overall, I think it was a good class and I think they’re gonna make some noise once we get this thing up and rolling.”

The WNBA season tip-off of May 15th has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak and commissioner Cathy Engelbert said they’re continuing to monitor the situation and develop a plan for a new start date.