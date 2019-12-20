Gamecock fans give players unforgettable experience with Teddy Bear Toss

The Gamecocks showed up on the court and gave fans something to cheer about Thursday night as they took care of Duke 89-46.

The fans showed up to give the players an unforgettable experience.

During the half of the game, fans proceeded to shower the court with 2,046 stuffed animals which went on for about a minute straight.

USC players took on the seen making snow angles in the pile of toys and even getting into a faux snowball fight with those close by.

After the game, USC head coach Dawn Staley said that Gamecock fans always go above and beyond when it comes to charitable causes.

"When we ask our fans to get behind something, they just get behind it," Staley said. "They take it probably two or three steps further than we could've imagined."

The stuffed animals will be donated to the Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands as well as the Ronald McDonald House in Columbia.

It was a gift that USC players felt too.

"It was just coming from every angle!" freshman guard Zia Cooke said. "It was so many bears. It just felt like home and like Christmas."

Lele Grissett said the experience was "undescribable" but definitely shows that Gamecock nation is a family.