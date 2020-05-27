Both Former Gamecocks Make WNBA Rosters

WNBA front offices were faced with the arduous task of whittling rosters down to just 12 players in order to ensure they can begin getting paid on June 1.

While this task was more difficult for some general managers, it was even more challenging for players, who didn’t have the luxury of a training camp this year to further showcase their talent.

Despite the circumstances, former Gamecocks Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris officially have homes in the WNBA.

Herbert Harrigan was selected 6th overall in this year’s draft by the Minnesota Lynx and was able to help fill the voids left by Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus and Odyssey Sims.

Her current teammate and mentor Sylvia Fowles said earlier this spring that Herbert Harrigan has work to do, but has a huge upside.

“I think the biggest thing for her is catching on defensively,” she said. “I think that’s the hardest part coming from college to pros; the defense. Once she gets a good perspective of what we need her to do defensively, offense will come easily.”

The Dallas Wings had 15 players on roster before they drafted Harris and three other players. Wednesday afternoon they dropped a graphic showing the official roster with Harris pictured.

She said after the draft she has a great support system and was up for the challenge of not only making the team, but succeeding in the league.

“Yeah, I mean, I think my circle keeps me up, motivated. They think highly of me, and I think that's what's been keeping me going and keeping my confidence,” she said. “I am going to come in with a chip on my shoulder just because I feel like I have to prove myself every day, and that's nothing new, though, so I'm excited just to see what I can do for Dallas.”