New Dallas Wings Teammates Embracing The Great Debate

A debate that may have divided college basketball fans may actually bring a pair of teammates together in Dallas.

The Dallas Wings used two of their four picks in this year’s WNBA draft on Oregon’s Satou Sabally and South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris.

This happened as the country continued to debate who would’ve won between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Oregon had the NCAA Tournament not been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The two rookies joined John Liddle on Her Hoop Stats Podcast to discuss the never-ending debate.

While both maintain that their respective teams would’ve won the title, Harris said on the podcast that she feels the argument will bring them closer as teammtes.

“I think it’s going to be a joke as we get closer to each other, just who would’ve won,” she said.

Harris discussed a number of topics on the podcast including what it was like being able to track her draft stock.

“It’s a love hate kind of thing,” she said. “Sometimes if you have a bad game or a bad stretch you can drop low and then vice versa. I started off third round, second to last pick and ended up being picked in the first round so it’s good and bad. It depends on how you look at it.”

She attributed her aggressive mindset on the offensive end as one of the key factors that helped improved her draft stock.

“The biggest thing I did was asserting myself offensively,” she said. “That was the biggest thing people questioned, if I could score. I think I did that throughout the season and especially during big games.”

As fulfilling as it was being taken in the first round, Harris admitted it wasn’t easy getting over the loss of the postseason.

“It was super hard in the beginning,” she told Liddle. “I was heartbroken about it just because I didn’t expect it to be my last game in Colonial Life Arena before the SEC tournament…or being around my team. We’re always around each other, 24/7. We went on spring break and we were supposed to come back the day after everything got shut down and we were supposed to get back into it, into the swing of things.”

“I’m at peace with it all,” she said. “My body gets to rest, my mind gets to rest, I get to chill with my family, eat with my family more and just do little things you don’t really appreciate when everything’s on the go.”

WNBA training camp was supposed to have started already, but Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and other officials are still working to determine if and when the season will begin.