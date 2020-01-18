Gamecock Digest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Gamecocks get hot from behind the arc in win over Aggies

University of South Carolina Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- Jair Bolden scored 19 points and South Carolina defeated Texas A&M 81-67 on Saturday afternoon.

The Gamecocks made 16-of-30 of their 3-point attempts (53.3%), in keeping the Aggies at arms' length for most of the second part of the second half. The Aggies, one of the nation's worst 3-point shooting teams, finished 3-of-14 from 3-point range (21.4%), in failing to keep up with South Carolina down the stretch.

The Gamecocks (10-7, 2-2 SEC) led 39-33 at halftime thanks to 10 points each from Justin Minaya and Bolden over the first 20 minutes. The Aggies (8-8, 2-3) briefly grabbed a lead at 49-48 nearly midway through the second half before the Gamecocks reclaimed the lead for good, primarily thanks to the long shot (10 of 18 from the 3-point line in the second half).

Minaya added 18 points and Jermaine Couisnard chipped in 17 for the Gamecocks, and South Carolina also held a 38-27 rebounding edge.

One sequence with a little more than seven minutes remaining summed up South Carolina's effort: The Gamecocks missed five consecutive shots, two jump shots and three layups, on the same possession, but followed each with an offensive rebound. Couisnard rewarded his teammates' hustle with a 3-pointer from the right corner to cap the flurry of misses and rebounds, and lift South Carolina to a 63-55 lead.

Josh Nebo led the Aggies with 18 points.

KEY STATS

> The Gamecocks tied a school record making 16-of-30 (53.3%) shots from behind the 3-point line. Carolina was 10-of-18 (55.6%) from deep in the second half alone. The Gamecocks made 16 3s in a 84-77 win at home over the Aggies last season on Feb. 16, 2019 and 16 triples in a 92-52 home win against Campbell on Nov. 28, 2007.

> Carolina matched a season-high previously set in an 84-80 win at UMASS with 22 assists (T-4th most in a single game in Martin's tenure with the Gamecocks).

> Defensively, South Carolina held Texas A&M without a field goal the final 4:22 of the contest.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Behind Enemy Lines: Texas A&M

Fresh off a huge upset win, South Carolina heads to College Station to take on Texas A&M and SI's Cole Thompson breaks down the Aggies.

Chaunte'l Powell

New Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast featuring Chaunte'l Powell to talk women's basketball. 👇🏾👇🏾 https://twitter.com/KAllsep/status/1218226584806658048?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp hires new Special Teams Coordinator

Kyle Krantz has been on staff for the last four years and is now tasked with being the Special Teams Coordinator.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Former Gamecock A'ja Wilson trying her hand at news reporting. https://twitter.com/LVAces/status/1217907904675745792?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecock athletes post highest GPAs in school history

Four different teams set records for highest collective GPA in their respective program's history.

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina upsets No. 10 Kentucky

The Gamecocks got the 81-78 win on a buzzer beater.

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks happy but humble heading into Missouri

The Gamecocks are enjoying the moment as the top-ranked team in the country, but understand there's still work to be done.

Chaunte'l Powell

Dawn Staley reacts to WNBA's tentative collective bargaining agreement https://twitter.com/chauntelpowell/status/1217537338307489792?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Connor Shaw talks duties as new Director of Player Development

The all-time winningest QB in South Carolina history is ready to help student-athletes navigate the rigours they will face at the collegiate level.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Postgame reactions and interviews as LSU defeats Clemson in National Championship game. https://twitter.com/LSU__SI/status/1217130535392305152?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell