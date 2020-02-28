GamecockDigest
Has South Carolina Done Enough to Make the Big Dance?

Chaunte'l Powell

The South Carolina Gamecocks pulled out a 94-90 overtime win over Georgia Wednesday night but did that help their NCAA tournament chances?

South Carolina has some impressive wins coupled with some head scratching losses this year and as a result have been on the bubble watch for much of the season.

Upsets at against Kentucky and defending champions Virginia certainly strengthen their resume, but the Gamecocks dropped two close contests to Mississippi State and LSU, which brings them to 4-4 in the month of February and further away from that 36th at large bid than they were a month ago.

NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster broke down each team’s chances to make the tournament and said a win against LSU would put the Gamecocks in a really good spot, but since that didn’t happen “they’re in trouble.”

In his Bracketology Bubble Watch, CBS’ Jerry Palm said the Gamecocks are essentially on their last legs and winning out is a must.

ESPN Insider's John Gasaway said that South Carolina essentially has to make a deep run in the SEC tournament and pull off a few more upsets during that stretch in order to have a shot.

The Gamecocks’ next test comes on Sunday at Alabama.

Incoming South Carolina Freshman Rico Powers Jr. Talks Upcoming Season

The South Carolina signee spoke about what he's looking forward to this fall and what he's looking to improve on before then.

Chaunte'l Powell

Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Class of 2020

The class also includes former Gamecock tight end Willie Jeffries and administrator Art Baker.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Frink, South Carolina Hold Off Georgia in OT, 94-90

Senior Maik Kotsar came up big for the Gamecocks in overtime.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Muschamp's new coaching staff gets their feet wet during first spring practice

The Gamecocks made a lot of personnel changes during the off-season and Wednesday they hit the field with the players for the first time.

Chaunte'l Powell

A quick look at the South Carolina quarterbacks during spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named Semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Boston has carved out a spot on multiple national player of the year lists during her freshman year.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Baseball picks up 6-5 win over North Florida

All nine players in the South Carolina lineup had at least one hit on the night.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Will Muschamp outlines areas of emphasis as Gamecocks head into spring practice

Muschamp said that after a 4-8 campaign last year, there is a lot of work to be done, but he listed five critical areas of emphasis as the Gamecocks begin spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

