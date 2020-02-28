Has South Carolina Done Enough to Make the Big Dance?

The South Carolina Gamecocks pulled out a 94-90 overtime win over Georgia Wednesday night but did that help their NCAA tournament chances?

South Carolina has some impressive wins coupled with some head scratching losses this year and as a result have been on the bubble watch for much of the season.

Upsets at against Kentucky and defending champions Virginia certainly strengthen their resume, but the Gamecocks dropped two close contests to Mississippi State and LSU, which brings them to 4-4 in the month of February and further away from that 36th at large bid than they were a month ago.

NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster broke down each team’s chances to make the tournament and said a win against LSU would put the Gamecocks in a really good spot, but since that didn’t happen “they’re in trouble.”

In his Bracketology Bubble Watch, CBS’ Jerry Palm said the Gamecocks are essentially on their last legs and winning out is a must.

ESPN Insider's John Gasaway said that South Carolina essentially has to make a deep run in the SEC tournament and pull off a few more upsets during that stretch in order to have a shot.

The Gamecocks’ next test comes on Sunday at Alabama.