Gamecocks To Face Northwestern In Hall Of Fame Classic In Kansas City

Matchups for the 2020 Hall of Fame Classic powered by ShotTracker in Kansas City, Mo., have been finalized, and it was announced on Tuesday that South Carolina will face Northwestern in its first matchup at the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 28. Tulsa and TCU will meet in the second semifinal matchup that same day, and the event will conclude on Nov. 29 with consolation and championship contests. All games in Kansas City will be featured on the ESPN family of networks, with game times and network designations set to be finalized soon.

This season will mark the 20th anniversary of the Hall of Fame Classic event in Kansas City, annually one of the top early-season college basketball tournaments in the country. In addition to the on-court action, the Hall of Fame Classic will provide a platform to celebrate the latest National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Classic will not have fans in attendance at T-Mobile Center. For more information on the event, please visit halloffameweekend.com.

Hall of Fame Classic - Semifinal Round

Saturday, Nov. 28 (Times and ESPN Networks TBD)

Northwestern vs. South Carolina

TCU vs. Tulsa

Hall of Fame Classic - Championship Round

Sunday, Nov. 29 (Times and ESPN Networks TBD)

Consolation Game

Championship Game