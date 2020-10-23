SI.com
GamecockDigest
HomeBasketballFootballOther SportsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Gamecocks To Face Northwestern In Hall Of Fame Classic In Kansas City

University of South Carolina Athletics

Matchups for the 2020 Hall of Fame Classic powered by ShotTracker in Kansas City, Mo., have been finalized, and it was announced on Tuesday that South Carolina will face Northwestern in its first matchup at the T-Mobile Center on Nov. 28. Tulsa and TCU will meet in the second semifinal matchup that same day, and the event will conclude on Nov. 29 with consolation and championship contests. All games in Kansas City will be featured on the ESPN family of networks, with game times and network designations set to be finalized soon.

This season will mark the 20th anniversary of the Hall of Fame Classic event in Kansas City, annually one of the top early-season college basketball tournaments in the country. In addition to the on-court action, the Hall of Fame Classic will provide a platform to celebrate the latest National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Classic will not have fans in attendance at T-Mobile Center. For more information on the event, please visit halloffameweekend.com.

Hall of Fame Classic - Semifinal Round

Saturday, Nov. 28 (Times and ESPN Networks TBD)

Northwestern vs. South Carolina

TCU vs. Tulsa

Hall of Fame Classic - Championship Round

Sunday, Nov. 29 (Times and ESPN Networks TBD)

Consolation Game

Championship Game

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Holiday Bowl Cancelled

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1319444302431309824?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Week 7 Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1319398244573716486?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

LSU Football Self-Imposes Penalties

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1319069144927686658?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Jalen Brooks Is Cleared To Play

It's been a long process, but Jalen Brooks is finally cleared to play.

Chaunte'l Powell

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1318892302019006467?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Washington Football Team Could Remain Nameless In 2021

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1318710639670390784?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

Gamecocks Lead After Second Round at The Ally

South Carolina's women's golf team locked in on Tuesday, shooting a second round 7-under 281 to jump into first place at The Ally the Old Waverly Golf Club.

University of South Carolina Athletics

Kai Kroeger Named to Freshman All-American Watch List

Kai Kroeger is one of three punters named to the first 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List.

University of South Carolina Athletics

College Football Programs Suffering Buyer's Remorse

https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1318363851402956800?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's Outlook Heading Into LSU Week

https://twitter.com/glenwest21/status/1318201190484762625?s=19

Chaunte'l Powell