Gamecocks cruise past Commodores

The South Carolina Gamecocks expected Vanderbilt to come out aggressive as the Commodores came to Colonial Life Arena in search of their first SEC win.

While it was close early on, the Gamecocks took care of business at the end of the first half and went on to win 90-64. They improve to 11-8 on the year and 3-3 in the SEC while Vanderbilt falls to 8-11 and 0-6.

It was a one-point game in favor of South Carolina in the opening minutes, but the Gamecocks would get aggressive, attacking the basket and scoring 28 points in the paint while shooting blistering 60 percent at the end of the first half. They held the Commodores to 35 percent shooting from the field. Guarding the three-point shot had been an area of emphasis for the Gamecocks and they held Vanderbilt to 15 percent in the first half. USC would go into the break with a 44-35 lead.

In the second half, USC extended the lead with a 7-3 run to start the second half. USC continued to attack and Trae Hannibal’s steal and fast break layup or the Gamecocks would make it a 71-49 game with about 7:30 left to play. They would cruise from there.

The Gamecocks had five players score in double figures with Justin Minaya leading the way with 14 and 12 rebounds. Alonzo Frink and Jair Bolden both tallied 13 points, AJ Lawson finished with 12 and Jalyn McCreary 11.