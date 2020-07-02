See Former Gamecocks Debut WNBA Uniforms

With the start of the WNBA season on the horizon, former South Carolina Gamecocks Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had their first photoshoot in their respective uniforms.

The league’s stakeholders came to an agreement on a 22-game regular season set to start at the end of the month at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, followed by a traditional playoff format.

IMG will serve as the the single site for training camp, games in addition to player housing.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in an article on the WNBA’s official site. “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”

The WNBA is also committed to backing social justice causes advocated by many of the league’s players. So far donations from sales of the “Bigger Than Ball” women’s empowerment merchandise have been used to fund the Equal Justice Initiative.

In addition to the two rookies, South Carolina fans can tune in to see former standout A’ja Wilson in her third season with the Las Vegas Aces, a team who many believe can contend for a WNBA championship.

Tiffany Mitchell will continue to lead the up and coming Indiana Fever as she re-signed with them this past offseason.

Former WNBA Rookie of the Year Allisha Gray will provide a veteran presence on a very young Dallas Wings team that features rookie and her former teammate Harris.

Herbert Harrigan will be playing alongside her mentor Sylvia Fowles on the Minnesota Lynx as they try to get back to title contention.