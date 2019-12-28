Former Gamecocks Roth and Price named to D1 Baseball's All-Decade Team

The University of South Carolina announced Friday morning that former Gamecock baseball players Michael Roth and Matt Price were named to D1Baseball.com's All-Decade Team.

Roth, a former starting pitcher and Price, a relief pitcher were on back-to-back national championship teams with the Gamecocks in 2010 and 2011 as well as the national runner-up squad in 2012. They also helped Carolina set a national record with 22 consecutive wins in NCAA Tournament play from 2010-12.



Roth played from 2009 to 2012 and was a two-time captain for the Gamecocks. He ended his Carolina career with a 26-6 record and a stellar 1.91 ERA in 354.1 innings pitched. He was named a First Team All-American in 2011 by CollegeBaseballInsider.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game after going 14-3 with 1.06 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched. In 2011, he earned the NCAA Elite 88 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point-average in the College World Series and was named a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American. He helped Carolina clinch the 2011 national championship with a win over Florida, allowing just two runs in 7.2 innings pitched. Roth is best known in Columbia for his performance in the 2010 College World Series. He pitched a complete game in a 5-1 win over Clemson, limiting the Tigers to just one run on three hits with four strikeouts to help Carolina to the national championship series. He then allowed a run on six hits in the championship series start against UCLA.



Price's tenure lasted from 2009 to 2012 and was a captain in 2012 and appeared in 102 games for the Gamecocks, going 18-10 with a 2.76 ERA and a school-record 43 saves. Price had 267 career strikeouts, including 94 in 2012. Price was a First Team All-America selection by CollegeBaseballInsider.com and Perfect Game in 2011, finishing with a 7-3 record and a 1.83 ERA with 20 saves. He also was named to the College World Series All-Tournament Team in 2011, closing out the series with saves in both win over Florida. Price picked up the win in the 2010 national championship clinching victory over UCLA, pitching 2.2 scoreless innings of relief. He also picked up a win over Clemson that sent the Gamecocks to the 2010 national championship series. In that contest, Price struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief.



Roth and Price are two of five players on the All-Decade Team from the SEC. They are joined by Alex Bregman of LSU and the Houston Astros, Aaron Nola of LSU, Jake Mangum of Mississippi State.



The next decade of Gamecock baseball begins on February 14, 2020, as Carolina opens the season with a 4 p.m. game against Holy Cross at Founders Park.



D1 Baseball All-Decade Team

C - Adley Rutschman, Oregon State

1B - Andrew Vaughn, California

2B - Nick Madrigal, Oregon State

SS - Alex Bregman, LSU

3B - Kris Bryant, San Diego

OF - Jake Mangum, Mississippi State

OF - Michael Conforto, Oregon State

OF - George Springer, UConn

DH - Seth Beer, Clemson

UT - Brendan McKay, Louisville

SP - Trevor Bauer, UCLA

SP - Thomas Eshelman, Cal State Fullerton

SP - Preston Morrison, TCU

SP - Aaron Nola, LSU

SP - Michael Roth, South Carolina

RP - David Berg, LSU

RP - Matt Price, South Carolina