GamecockDigest
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Gamecocks Notch 22nd Straight Win at Florida

University of South Carolina Athletics

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 on Thursday night for its 22nd consecutive victory.

The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row.

This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots (69.2%) to open up a double-digit lead and then used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks led 53-30 at the break and made it a 30-point blowout early in the third quarter.

Zada Williams led the Gators (15-13, 6-9) with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Lavender Briggs added 15.

Herbert Harrigan did most of her damage in the opening 20 minutes. Harris took over from there, scoring six points in the third. She added eight assists.

Aliyah Boston chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds, finishing one board shy of her 12th double-double this season. Zia Cooke also had 11 points, and LeLe Grissett ended up with 10 - giving the Gamecocks five players in double figures as they reached the century mark for the first time since late November.

South Carolina shot 59.2% from the floor, outscoring Florida in the paint, in transition and off the bench.

Florida fell to 0-10 against top-ranked teams in the AP poll. The Gators were hosting the No. 1 team for the first time since 1998 and looking to beat a ranked team for the third time this month.

Florida upset then-No. 14 Kentucky in early February and then-No. 22 Arkansas last weekend. But the Gators never had a chance Thursday, showing just how much work third-year coach Cam Newbauer has to do to close the gap on the league's top team.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Anything short of the Final Four, and maybe a second national championship in four years, would be a disappointment for the Gamecocks. They are 10-1 against ranked teams, including wins over defending national champion Baylor and perennial powerhouse UConn.

Florida: With 15 wins, including six in the SEC, the Gators have surpassed their win total from each of the last two seasons. Newbauer seems to have the program on the right track, but significant progress has been slow.

GAMECHANGER

Tied at 14-14 with 4:55 left in the first quarter, the Gamecocks closed the period on a 15-7 run to take control of the game and finish the opening frame with a 31-21 advantage.

KEY STAT

After not connecting from deep against Kentucky, South Carolina went 7-of-12 from 3-point range at Florida, posting a .583 shooting percentage, its highest mark in SEC play.

NOTABLES

The Gamecocks notched their 22nd consecutive win, tying the longest win streak in program history set by the 2015-16 squad.

Carolina crossed the century mark for the first time in SEC play since it scored 102 point at Alabama back on Jan. 8, 2015. This the fifth time the Gamecocks have cracked 100 points on the road in team history.

The Garnet and Black have scored 90+ points in SEC play six times, the most for any team since Tennessee did it in 2000-01.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was a force on both ends of the floor tonight, tallying two blocks to give her 201 for her career. She led all scorers with 18 points, 15 of which came in the first half.

Tyasha Harris dropped 16 points and a game-high eight assists, moving her into the SEC's all-time top 10 in career assists.

Aliyah Boston narrowly missed out on a double-double, finishing with 11 points and nine rebounds in just 20 minutes on the court.

Zia Cooke finished with 11 points. The freshman has scored in double figures in 12 SEC games.

LeLe Grissett provided a second half spark for the Gamecocks with eight points off the bench in the half. She finished with 10, her second-straight game in double figures.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 SEC) return to Colonial Life Arena for Senior Day and a matchup with #12/14 Texas A&M. Tipoff is set for Noon with the game airing on ESPN2.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Has South Carolina Done Enough to Make the Big Dance?

The Gamecocks have pulled off some impressive wins, including Wednesday's 94-90 victory over Georgia, but will it be enough come March?

Chaunte'l Powell

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Incoming South Carolina Freshman Rico Powers Jr. Talks Upcoming Season

The South Carolina signee spoke about what he's looking forward to this fall and what he's looking to improve on before then.

Chaunte'l Powell

Frink, South Carolina Hold Off Georgia in OT, 94-90

Senior Maik Kotsar came up big for the Gamecocks in overtime.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

SEC_it_2believe_it

Steve Spurrier Headlines SCFHOF Class of 2020

The class also includes former Gamecock tight end Willie Jeffries and administrator Art Baker.

University of South Carolina Athletics

A quick look at the South Carolina quarterbacks during spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

Muschamp's new coaching staff gets their feet wet during first spring practice

The Gamecocks made a lot of personnel changes during the off-season and Wednesday they hit the field with the players for the first time.

Chaunte'l Powell

Will Muschamp outlines areas of emphasis as Gamecocks head into spring practice

Muschamp said that after a 4-8 campaign last year, there is a lot of work to be done, but he listed five critical areas of emphasis as the Gamecocks begin spring practice.

Chaunte'l Powell

Boston Named Semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Boston has carved out a spot on multiple national player of the year lists during her freshman year.

University of South Carolina Athletics

by

Ct33

Baseball picks up 6-5 win over North Florida

All nine players in the South Carolina lineup had at least one hit on the night.

University of South Carolina Athletics

ICYMI: scenes from Kobe Bryant's memorial service.

Chaunte'l Powell