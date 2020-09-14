SI.com
GamecockDigest
Which Gamecocks Will Be In This Year's WNBA Playoffs

Chaunte'l Powell

Sunday was a fight to the finish for a number of WNBA teams as they tried to lock in their playoff spot. 

The Seattle Storm were without MVP candidate Breanna Stewart and point guard Sue Bird as they battled the Las Vegas Aces for the top playoff spot. 

MVP candidate and former South Carolina Gamecock A'ja Wilson finished with 23 points as the Aces got the 86-84 win to clinch the top seed. 

-Rookie Mikiah Herbert Harrigan will experience her first playoff run as the Minnesota Lynx clenched the fourth seed. 

-Allisha Gray, rookie Tyasha Harris and the hobbled Dallas Wings went down swinging but were ultimately eliminated after Alaina Coates and the Washington Mystics defeated Kaela Davis and the Atlanta Dream 85-78. Coates had two points and a rebound in the contest as the Mystics clench the eighth and final playoff spot. 

Davis' Dream as well as Tiffany Mitchell's Indiana Fever were eliminated from playoff contention. 

The WNBA playoffs start Tuesday, Sept. 15. 

Basketball

