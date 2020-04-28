WNBA Still Exploring Options In Regards to Upcoming Season

The WNBA season is scheduled to start in May and commissioner Cathy Engelbert said they are still exploring options on how to proceed.

In a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated, she said that teams have been in contact with players and players will receive benefits.

"Currently, teams are conducting voluntary virtual meetings and workouts with players," Engelbert said. "Given the unique nature of this crisis, rookies and other new players currently under contract will receive full health benefits beginning on May 1, while veterans, who already receive year-round health benefits, will not have any break in their coverage."

Earliert this week the NBA announced they would open practice facilities in states that are ending their stay-at-home order. Players would be able to go to the facilities, but would still be required to practice social distancing.

Engelbert did not mention if the WNBA would be following suit, but said she continues to explore all options.

"On a broader front, we continue to conduct scenario planning around our season, monitoring updates to medical protocols, and tracking federal, state and local government restrictions and remain in continuous communication with the Players Association.”

WNBA training camp was supposed to begin at the end of April, with the season scheduled to begin May 15.

Earlier this month the WNBA held the first digital draft of any professional sports league and South Carolina Gamecock fans saw two of their own called in the first round.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx and Tyasha Harris was picked up right after her at seventh by the Dallas Wings.