Gamecock Digest
Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp field questions about upcoming season

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Will Muschamp answered questions about the upcoming season Monday during Bobo's introductory press conference. 

Below are the timestamps of the topics covered. 

Start - How much control Bobo will have of the offense/Bobo's evaluation of USC's quarteback room.

2:22 - How recruiting has been for Bobo so far. 

3:35 - How Bobo's changed as a playcaller over the years/the importance of change in today's game.

5:55 - What made USC the right fit for Bobo.

7:59 - Bobo and Muschamp's relationship/how often they talked. 

9:18 - Bobo's to-do list between now and spring practice. 

11:17 - How much of the new style fans will be able to see this spring. 

14:16 - Bobo's biggest adjustment going from head coach back to offensive coordinator. 

15:36 - Bobo's health. 

16:32 - Biggest lesson Bobo learned as a head coach. 

17:36 - How Bobo used to prepare for Muschamp's defense. 

19:48 - What Bobo looks for in a QB recruit. 

22:20 - how former OC Bryan McClendon's handling everything. 

South Carolina OC Mike Bobo talks offensive expectations

Chaunte'l Powell

Bobo said he feels the run game is still key.

Chaunte'l Powell

SI All-American offense named

Kinlaw named AP 1st Team All-American

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina's standout DT collects another accolade

Gamecock players take home awards at football banquet

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina held its annual football banquet and handed out a number of awards

Dawn Staley assess Gamecocks'execution against Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina played one of their more complete games of the season against Purdue and gear up for Duke.

Gamecocks take care of Purdue

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina picked up win number 10 on the year after beating Purdue 85-49 Sunday.

Chaunte'l Powell

Former Gamecock DB lands at Georgia State. Jamyest Williams announced on his Instagram page that…

Chaunte'l Powell

South Carolina QB commit named Mr. Football.…

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Joe Burrow brings Heisman trophy to LSU for the first time in 60 years.

Chaunte'l Powell

Around the SEC: Former UGA QB finishes third in Heisman voting.