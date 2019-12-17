Mike Bobo and Will Muschamp field questions about upcoming season

South Carolina's new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and head coach Will Muschamp answered questions about the upcoming season Monday during Bobo's introductory press conference.

Below are the timestamps of the topics covered.

Start - How much control Bobo will have of the offense/Bobo's evaluation of USC's quarteback room.

2:22 - How recruiting has been for Bobo so far.

3:35 - How Bobo's changed as a playcaller over the years/the importance of change in today's game.

5:55 - What made USC the right fit for Bobo.

7:59 - Bobo and Muschamp's relationship/how often they talked.

9:18 - Bobo's to-do list between now and spring practice.

11:17 - How much of the new style fans will be able to see this spring.

14:16 - Bobo's biggest adjustment going from head coach back to offensive coordinator.

15:36 - Bobo's health.

16:32 - Biggest lesson Bobo learned as a head coach.

17:36 - How Bobo used to prepare for Muschamp's defense.

19:48 - What Bobo looks for in a QB recruit.

22:20 - how former OC Bryan McClendon's handling everything.