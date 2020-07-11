GamecockDigest
Former Gamecock Makes Appearance At Local Football Camp

Chaunte'l Powell

High school prospects continue to make the best of their circumstances during the coronavirus outbreak. 

Saturday close to 300 football players showed up to the InfiniT Camp held at Ben Lippin School to take advantage of a rare opportunity to showcase their skills. 

Majority of the prospects were from the state of South Carolina, but a good bit came from out of state. 

Players participated in a number of drills, with masks were worn in between, and players were able to have their times recorded as well verticals and broad jump distances measures. 

Several University of South Carolina targets were in attendance including the highly sought after class of 2023 defensive end Denzel Moore out of Georgia. 

Another Georgia prospect who has caught the attention of South Carolina, was 2024 wide receiver/defensive back Elijah McDowell. 

Ridge View outside linebacker Miquel Mason from the class of 2022 represented for the local talent on Will Muschamp's radar. 

Players got a special treat as former Gamecock and current New York Giants rookie T.J. Brunson was in attendance to offer advice and words of encouragement. 

He spoke with media about preparing for training camp this year. 

 Check back in throughout the week as Gamecock Digest spotlights the recruits. 

