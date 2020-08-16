Carolina Connection: The Narratives Surrounding College Athletes
Chaunte'l Powell
Sports Illustrated publishers Chaunte'l Powell of Gamecock Digest and Quierra Luck of All Tarheels come together to bring the first installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states.
This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football and why some of them point to larger issues and don't indicate care about the athletes like people may think.