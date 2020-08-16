SI.com
Carolina Connection: The Narratives Surrounding College Athletes

Chaunte'l Powell

Sports Illustrated publishers Chaunte'l Powell of Gamecock Digest and Quierra Luck of All Tarheels come together to bring the first installment of Carolina Connection, a show dedicated to discussing issues involving their two great states. 

This week the duo dives into some of the narratives surrounding the return of college football and why some of them point to larger issues and don't indicate care about the athletes like people may think. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Quierra Luck
Quierra Luck

Tough topics but definitely needed! Cant wait until episode two!

